Weber State's 22 3s buries NCCAA-level Yellowstone Christian

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 07:36
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Darweshi Hunter had 17 points off the bench to lift Weber State to a 124-44 win over NCCAA-member Yellowstone Christian on Saturday.

The Wildcats set a program record with 22 3-pointers (in 33 attempts). Weber State finished 47 for 69 (68.1%) and had 15 players enter the scoring column.

Michal Kozak had 14 points for Weber State (5-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Dontay Bassett added 13 points and Cody Carlson had 12 points.

It was the first time this season Weber State scored at least 100 points.

TJ Rivera had 17 points for the Centurions and Derrian Reed added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

