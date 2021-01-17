Alexa
Tall Dark Stranger voted harness racing's Horse of the Year.

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 07:31
Tall Dark Stranger voted harness racing’s Horse of the Year.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tall Dark Stranger is harness racing’s Horse of the Year.

The 3-year-old colt won 11 of 13 races, including victories in the Meadowlands Pace, the Cane Pace and the North America Cup. He led the sport with earnings of $1.3 million for driver Yannick Gingras, trainer Nancy Takter, and the ownership group of Crawford Farms Racing, Marvin Katz, Caviart Farms, and Howard Taylor.

Tall Dark Stranger easily outpolled Party Girl Hill, the champion 3-year-old filly pacer, 88-29 in the Horse of the Year voting by the U.S. Harness Writers Association. He was also crowned champion 3-year-old male pacer and Pacer of the Year.

Gimpanzee, second in earnings to Tall Dark Stranger with $980,964, was voted Trotter of the Year.

Takter was named Trainer of the Year, joining Linda Toscano (2012) as the only women to capture the award. Takter's father, Hall of Famer Jimmy Takter, won the top training award six times, the last in 2016.

Dexter Dunn took Driver of the Year honors. He led all drivers with $11.1 million in earnings, topping Tim Tetrick, who had $9.9 million.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-17 09:11 GMT+08:00

