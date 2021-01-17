Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams scores 22 to lead Charlotte past UAB 70-55

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 07:37
Williams scores 22 to lead Charlotte past UAB 70-55

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brice Williams had a career-high 22 points as Charlotte got past UAB 70-55 on Saturday.

Jahmir Young had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Charlotte (6-6, 2-2 Conference USA). Jhery Matos added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Tavin Lovan had 14 points for the Blazers (10-2, 3-1). Trey Jemison added 10 points.

The 49ers leveled the season series against the Blazers with the win. UAB defeated Charlotte 61-37 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 09:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID