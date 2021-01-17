Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Forrest scores 27 to lead FAU past FIU 107-63

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 07:42
Forrest scores 27 to lead FAU past FIU 107-63

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Forrest had a season-high 27 points as Florida Atlantic easily beat Florida International 107-63 on Saturday.

It was the most lopsided game in the series as the Owl hit 100 points for the fourth time this season, the most times ever in one season.

Everett Winchester had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Florida Atlantic (7-6, 2-2 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. B.J. Greenlee and Everett Winchester added 12 points each. Nicholas Boyd had 11 points.

Antonio Daye, Jr. had 21 points for the Panthers (8-6, 2-4).

Florida Atlantic defeated Florida International 81-79 on Thursday to start this home-and-home series.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 09:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID