Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Facebook puts warning on virus video by retired cardinal

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 07:34
Facebook puts warning on virus video by retired cardinal

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Facebook has placed a warning screen over a rambling chat by retired Mexican Cardinal Juan Sandoval Iñiguez in which he claims coronavirus vaccines contain a satanic microchip.

The Facebook screen warns viewers, "This post repeats information about COVID-19 that independent fact checkers say is false.”

However, viewers on Saturday could still see the video, which was posted Jan. 12.

Sandoval Iñiguez is the emeritus archbishop of the archdiocese of Guadalajara, where he retired in 2011 after reaching the age of 75. He turns 88 in March.

In the video, he refers to “the chip that they are planning to put in the vaccine to control you, it is the mark of the beast.”

The video is titled, “The plot to impose a new world order without Christ.”

He also makes an unclear reference to a supposed smallpox vaccine held at a laboratory in the United States.

Updated : 2021-01-17 09:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID