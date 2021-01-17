Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Jones lifts S. Utah past E. Washington 99-94

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 07:00
Jones lifts S. Utah past E. Washington 99-94

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Tevian Jones had 27 points as Southern Utah edged past Eastern Washington 99-94 on Saturday.

Jones hit all 10 of his free throw attempts as the Thunderbirds went 10 for 10 form the line in the last minute.

John Knight III added 21 points and Aanen Moody had 14 points for Southern Utah (10-2, 5-1 Big Sky Conference). Maizen Fausett added 12 points and nine rebounds and Dre Martin 12 points with eight rebounds.

The 99 points were a season best for Southern Utah.

Jacob Davison had nine 3-pointers 31 points for the Eagles (3-5, 2-1), who had 19 3-pointers. Kim Aiken Jr. added 23 points and 12 rebounds. Tanner Groves had 21 points.

Eastern Washington defeated Southern Utah 75-63 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 09:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID