Davis scores 15 to lift Vermont past Maine 65-30

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 07:19
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ryan Davis scored 15 points, Vermont held Maine to a season-low score in a 65-30 win on Saturday.

Stef Smith added 14 points for Vermont (6-3, 6-3 America East Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Robin Duncan added nine rebounds and nine assists.

All 15 Wildcats saw playing time and 11 scored in the lop-sided win. The loss was Maine's lowest output since a 46-26 defeat at seventh-ranked Virginia Nov. 27, 2019.

Solomon Iluyomade and Vilgot Larsson led Maine with seven points each. Iluyomade added 10 rebounds for the Black Bears (2-6, 2-5).

LeChaun DuHart, who led the Black Bears in scoring heading into the matchup with 13 points per game, scored two on 1 of 5 shjooting in 29 minutes. Stephane Ingo, Maine's second-leading scorer at 11 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 09:10 GMT+08:00

