Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

UK chooses Cornish village as site for G-7 summit in June

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 06:30
UK chooses Cornish village as site for G-7 summit in June

LONDON (AP) — The British government has chosen an English village on the coast of Cornwall as the site for the next annual summit of leading industrial nations, saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the June event to promote a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seaside resort of Carbis Bay will host the annual G-7 gathering of leaders from the United States. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union starting on June 11. Australia, India and South Korea have also been invited to what would be the G-7’s first in person meeting in two years.

“Two hundred years ago, Cornwall’s tin and copper mines were at the heart of the U.K.’s Industrial Revolution, and this summer Cornwall will again be the nucleus of great global change and advancement,” Johnson said in a statement Saturday.

Britain holds the G-7’s rotating presidency this year. It last hosted the group’s annual meeting in 2013 at the Lough Erne Resort in Northern Ireland.

Updated : 2021-01-17 07:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID