Ware, Baxter lift Morgan St. past Coppin St. 92-72

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 06:36
BALTIMORE (AP) — De’Torrion Ware had 29 points as Morgan State rolled past Coppin State 92-72 on Saturday. Troy Baxter added 22 points for the Bears, while Malik Miller chipped in 21. Baxter also had 12 rebounds and six blocks, while Miller posted 12 rebounds.

Lagio Grantsaan had 10 points for Morgan State (6-3, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Conference).

Anthony Tarke had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Eagles (3-9, 2-1). Kyle Cardaci added 12 points.

DeJuan Clayton, whose 13.0 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Eagles, shot only 20% for the game (2 of 10).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 07:42 GMT+08:00

