Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Akron hands Toledo 1st MAC loss 95-94 in overtime

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 06:44
Akron hands Toledo 1st MAC loss 95-94 in overtime

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Maishe Dailey swished a 3-pointer from the left elbow with 2.9 seconds remaining in overtime as Akron defeated Toledo 95-94 on Saturday, handing the Rockets their first conference loss.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 34 points and Bryan Trimble Jr. 19 points for Akron (5-3, 3-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Dailey added 14 points.

Marreon Jackson scored a season-high 24 points plus 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Rockets (11-4, 6-1), whose eight-game winning streak was snapped. Spencer Littleson added 21 points. Setric Millner Jr. had 16 points.

The loss dropped Toledo into a tie with Bowling Green, each at 6-1 atop the MAC.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 07:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID