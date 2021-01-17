Alexa
Noel scores 26 to lift UMass Lowell past Binghamton 92-78

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 06:35
VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Obadiah Noel had 26 points as UMass Lowell defeated Binghamton 92-78 on Saturday.

Noel shot 12 for 14 from the foul line. Connor Withers had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for UMass Lowell (5-8, 4-5 America East Conference). Kalil Thomas added 16 points and nine rebounds. Allin Blunt had 10 points. The River Hawks shot a season-high 63% and made 10 of 19 3-pointers for 53%.

The 92 points were a season best for UMass Lowell.

Tyler Bertram scored a career-high 20 points for the Bearcats (1-11, 1-8), who have lost five games in a row. Brenton Mills added 15 points. Bryce Beamer had 13 points.

The teams meet again Sunday.

