Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Moore scores 31 to lift Oakland past Youngstown St. 81-74

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 06:41
Moore scores 31 to lift Oakland past Youngstown St. 81-74

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Moore had 31 points and 12 assists as Oakland topped Youngstown State 81-74 on Saturday.

Micah Parrish had 13 points for Oakland (5-12, 5-5 Horizon League). Daniel Oladapo added 11 points and eight rebounds. Rashad Williams had 11 points.

Youngstown State scored 41 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Myles Hunter had 18 points for the Penguins (6-7, 3-7). Garrett Covington added 16 points and seven rebounds. Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 15 points and seven assists.

The Golden Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Penguins this season. Oakland defeated Youngstown State 82-65 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 07:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID