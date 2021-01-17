Alexa
Miller scores 20 to lift UNC Greensboro over Samford 82-70

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 06:39
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had 20 points and seven rebounds as UNC Greensboro defeated Samford 82-70 on Saturday.

Keyshaun Langley had 19 points for UNC Greensboro (8-5, 3-2 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive road victory. Mohammed Abdulsalam added seven rebounds.

Christian Guess had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-7, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Richardson Maitre added 12 points. A.J. Staton-McCray had 10 points.

UNC Greensboro defeated Samford 87-63 on Thursday.

