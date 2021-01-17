Alexa
Funk scores 18 to lift Bucknell past Lehigh 75-70

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 06:07
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk registered 18 points and eight rebounds as Bucknell narrowly beat Lehigh 75-70 on Saturday.

John Meeks had 12 points for Bucknell (1-4, 1-4 Patriot League), which snapped its season-opening four-game losing streak. Miles Latimer added 10 points. Xander Rice had 10 points, including the clinching free throws with. 8.2 seconds left.

Marques Wilson had 26 points for the Mountain Hawks (1-4, 1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Nic Lynch added 14 points. Jeameril Wilson had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 07:41 GMT+08:00

