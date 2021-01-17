Alexa
King scores 20 to lead Army past Boston University 79-59

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 06:02
BOSTON (AP) — Alex King had 20 points as Army defeated Boston University 79-59 on Saturday.

King shot 9 for 11 from the floor. Josh Caldwell had 15 points for Army (7-3, 3-2 Patriot League). Lonnie Grayson added 10 points. Aaron Duhart had six rebounds.

Walter Whyte had 17 points for the Terriers (1-4, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 07:40 GMT+08:00

