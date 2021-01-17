Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bishop leads Montana St. past Portland St. 69-64

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 06:12
Bishop leads Montana St. past Portland St. 69-64

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Xavier Bishop had 22 points as Montana State edged past Portland State 69-64 on Saturday.

Amin Adamu had 12 points for Montana State (7-3, 4-0 Big Sky Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Jubrile Belo added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

James Scott had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Vikings (2-7, 1-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Khalid Thomas added 14 points and seven rebounds. Amari McCray had 13 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Vikings for the season. Montana State defeated Portland State 71-64 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 07:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID