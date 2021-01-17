Alexa
Penguins' Jared McCann fined $10,000 for elbowing

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 05:33
Penguins' Jared McCann fined $10,000 for elbowing

NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jared McCann has been fined $10,000 for elbowing Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim, the NHL announced Saturday.

The incident occurred at 14:32 of the second period of Friday's game in Philadelphia. McCann was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

