Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Allen carries Georgia St. past Coastal Carolina 71-68 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 05:43
Allen carries Georgia St. past Coastal Carolina 71-68 in OT

ATLANTA (AP) — Corey Allen scored 15 points to help Georgia State edge past Coastal Carolina 71-68 in overtime on Saturday.

Collin Moore had 14 points for Georgia State (8-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Justin Roberts added 14 points and six assists and Jalen Thomas scored 12 points.

Deanthony Tipler had 21 points for the Chanticleers (9-3, 3-2), DeVante’ Jones scored 16 points with seven rebounds and Essam Mostafa scored 11.

The Panthers improved to 2-1 against the Chanticleers on the season. In the most recent matchup, Georgia State defeated Coastal Carolina 70-62 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 07:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID