Last-minute basket lifts Old Dominion over Rice

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 05:35
HOUSTON (AP) — Malik Curry scored 20 points and made a foul shot with 22 seconds remaining to give Old Dominion the lead for good en route to a 61-58 win over Rice on Saturday.

Xavier Green had 11 points for Old Dominion (8-4, 4-2 Conference USA), Austin Trice grabbed nine rebounds and Joe Reece had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Travis Evee had 14 points for the Owls (10-4, 4-2), Riley Abercrombie scored 12 and Cavit Ege Havsa had 10 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 07:39 GMT+08:00

