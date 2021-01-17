Alexa
Collins scores 24 to carry Davidson past La Salle 77-53

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 05:07
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carter Collins had a career-high 24 points as Davidson routed La Salle 77-53 on Saturday.

Collins shot 10 for 12 from the floor, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Luka Brajkovic had 17 points for Davidson (8-5, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Kellan Grady, who led the Wildcats in scoring entering the matchup with 18 points per game, scored just four on 2-of-11 shooting.

Davidson dominated the first half and led 44-25 at halftime. The Wildcats’ 44 points in the first half marked a season best for the team.

Scott Spencer had 12 points for the Explorers (5-8, 2-4).

Sherif Kenney, the Explorers’ second leading scorer entering the contest at nine points per game, scored two points and missed all six of his shots from beyond the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Updated : 2021-01-17 06:13 GMT+08:00

