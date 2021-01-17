Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Boy reported dead at sea in attempt to reach Canary Islands

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 04:47
A man is helped off a rescue ship in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. The Spanish rescue ship rescued a bo...
A migrant is carried off a rescue ship in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. The Spanish rescue ship rescued...
A migrant is put into an ambulance in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. A Spanish rescue ship rescued a boa...
Rescued migrants sit inside a tent in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. A Spanish rescue ship rescued a boa...
Two migrants sit inside a tent in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 after being rescued at sea. A Spanish re...
A migrant is helped off a rescue ship in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. A Spanish rescue ship rescued a ...
Rescued migrants try to make themselves comfortable inside a tent in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. A Sp...
Rescued migrants try to make themselves comfortable inside a tent in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. A Sp...
Rescued migrants try to make themselves comfortable inside a tent in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. A Sp...
A migrant is helped into a tent in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. A Spanish rescue ship rescued a boat 1...

A man is helped off a rescue ship in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. The Spanish rescue ship rescued a bo...

A migrant is carried off a rescue ship in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. The Spanish rescue ship rescued...

A migrant is put into an ambulance in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. A Spanish rescue ship rescued a boa...

Rescued migrants sit inside a tent in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. A Spanish rescue ship rescued a boa...

Two migrants sit inside a tent in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 after being rescued at sea. A Spanish re...

A migrant is helped off a rescue ship in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. A Spanish rescue ship rescued a ...

Rescued migrants try to make themselves comfortable inside a tent in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. A Sp...

Rescued migrants try to make themselves comfortable inside a tent in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. A Sp...

Rescued migrants try to make themselves comfortable inside a tent in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. A Sp...

A migrant is helped into a tent in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. A Spanish rescue ship rescued a boat 1...

GRAN CANARIA, Spain (AP) — Spanish rescuers reached a boat carrying over 30 migrants and brought them safely to the Canary Islands, but not in time to save one child who reportedly died at sea.

Rescuers said the small boat was discovered late Friday some 160 kilometers (99 miles) south of Gran Canaria island. On board there were 11 men, 20 women and three children travelling in very poor conditions.

The survivors said a 9-year-old boy had died during the journey and they had tossed his body overboard.

Some 23,000 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands in 2020, up from some 3,000 in 2019, according to Spain's Interior Ministry. More than 500 died in the attempt.

The people taking the boats are understood to be fleeing poverty, violence or other circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic, in African countries and elsewhere.

Updated : 2021-01-17 06:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID