Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Walker carries Northeastern over College of Charleston 67-62

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 04:38
Walker carries Northeastern over College of Charleston 67-62

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyson Walker had 20 points, including the clinching free throws with 10.1 seconds left, as Northeastern edged past College of Charleston 67-62 on Saturday.

After Walker's free throws, he intercepted a pass to secure the game.

Jason Strong had 13 points for Northeastern (6-5, 5-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Shaquille Walters added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Chris Doherty had a career-high 11 points and eight rebounds.

Brenden Tucker had 17 points for the Cougars (5-7, 3-2). Zep Jasper added 14 points. DeAngelo Epps had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 06:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID