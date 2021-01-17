Alexa
Walton, Wynter lift Drexel over William & Mary 82-58

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 04:31
Walton, Wynter lift Drexel over William & Mary 82-58

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Walton scored a season-high 20 points, Camren Wynter added 19 points with 11 assists and Drexel defeated William & Mary 82-58 on Saturday.

Walton shot 8 for 10 from the floor, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers as the Dragons shot 63% after halftime to claim their conference home opener. Wynter's double-double was the third of his career.

T.J. Bickerstaff added 12 points for Drexel (6-4, 1-2 Colonial Athletic Association). James Butler also scored 12 points and added eight rebounds.

Drexel outscored William & Mary 46-22 in the paint, scored 20 points on 14 Tribe turnovers and had eight steals, contributing to 16 points on the fast break.

Luke Loewe had 16 points for the Tribe (3-6, 1-3). Yuri Covington added 15 points and six rebounds. Quinn Blair had 13 points.

Drexel's upcoming CAA games against Elon Jan. 23-24 have been postponed because of COVID-19-related protocols in the Elon program.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 06:12 GMT+08:00

