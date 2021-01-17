Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

McEwen lifts Marquette past St. John's on late basket

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 03:44
McEwen lifts Marquette past St. John's on late basket

NEW YORK (AP) — Koby McEwen made a layup with 27 seconds remaining and Theo John had a big block in the closing seconds to lead Marquette to a 73-71 win over St. John’s on Saturday.

After McEwen's drive down the left side of the lane, John swatted Vince Cole's drive. The Red Storm got the ball back but a desperation 3 at the buzzer was off the mark.

D.J. Carton posted 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles (8-6, 4-4 Big East Conference). Greg Elliott and Justin Lewis added 13 points with Lewis grabbing and seven rebounds. Dawson Garcia had 11 points.

Julian Champagnie had 20 points for the Red Storm (7-7, 2-6). Greg Williams Jr. added 15 points. Posh Alexander had eight assists and five steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-17 06:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID