Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Marseille misses penalty in 2-1 home loss to lowly Nimes

By  Associated Press
2021/01/17 02:00
Nimes' Niclas Eleasson celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Nimes at the Ve...
Marseille's Florian Thauvin reacts during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Nimes at the Veledrome stadium in Marseille, France...
Nimes' Moussa Kone, center, looks on as Nimes' Niclas Eleasson, not seen, scores his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match betw...

Nimes' Niclas Eleasson celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Nimes at the Ve...

Marseille's Florian Thauvin reacts during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Nimes at the Veledrome stadium in Marseille, France...

Nimes' Moussa Kone, center, looks on as Nimes' Niclas Eleasson, not seen, scores his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match betw...

PARIS (AP) — Florian Thauvin fluffed a penalty and Marseille paid the price as it was stunned at home by struggling Nimes 2-1 in the French league on Saturday.

Thauvin sent goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet the wrong way from the spot but his shot went over the crossbar in the 35th minute. Moments later, Reynet saved striker Dario Benedetto’s tame shot from close range with his foot.

Marseille was punished for those misses when Swedish midfielder Niclas Eliasson struck twice in quick succession early in the second half for Nimes to move off the bottom and into 18th place.

Benedetto pulled a goal back with five minutes left.

Right back Pol Lirola started his first game for Marseille since joining on loan from Italian side Fiorentina but the home side's defense looked shaky without injured goalie Steve Mandanda.

Later Saturday, PSG was without coach Mauricio Pochettino for the trip to Angers after he tested positive for the coronavirus. A win would move PSG into first place ahead of Lyon, which hosts midtable Metz on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-17 03:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
US ambassador takes Taiwan black bear to UN
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID