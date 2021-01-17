Alexa
The Latest: Jets scrap practice over possible virus exposure

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/17 01:12
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Winnipeg Jets canceled practice Saturday because of potential exposure to COVID-19.

The NHL team did not provide details and said information regarding plans for Sunday will come later. The Jets are to play at Toronto on Monday.

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was held out of practice Wednesday while in COVID-19 protocol but played in Winnipeg’s season opener, a 4-3 overtime loss to visiting Calgary on Thursday.

The NHL started its season Wednesday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in both Canada and the United States. The Dallas Stars’ first four games were postponed after 17 players tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Updated : 2021-01-17 03:06 GMT+08:00

