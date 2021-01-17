Dortmund rues missed penalty in 1-1 draw with lowly Mainz

Wolfsburg's Renato Steffen, center back to camera, celebrates with his teammates after he scored his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga s... Wolfsburg's Renato Steffen, center back to camera, celebrates with his teammates after he scored his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Vfl Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool)

Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele, left, and Wolfsburg's Paulo Otavio challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Vfl Wolfsburg and... Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele, left, and Wolfsburg's Paulo Otavio challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Vfl Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool)

Hoffenheim's Munas Dabbur, left, and Bielefeld's Jacob Barrett Laursen fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Hoffenheim and Ar... Hoffenheim's Munas Dabbur, left, and Bielefeld's Jacob Barrett Laursen fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Hoffenheim and Arminia Bielefeld at PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)

Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro, left, and Mainz's Levin Oztunali battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FS... Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro, left, and Mainz's Levin Oztunali battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FSV Mainz 05 at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. (Guido Kirchner/Pool via AP)

Mainz's Levin Oztunali, second left, celebrates scoring with teammates Danny Latza, Moussa Niakhate and Stefan Bell, right, during the Bundesliga socc... Mainz's Levin Oztunali, second left, celebrates scoring with teammates Danny Latza, Moussa Niakhate and Stefan Bell, right, during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FSV Mainz 05 at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. (Guido Kirchner/Pool via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus missed a penalty in a 1-1 draw with lowly Mainz while Leipzig again missed the chance to move to the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Leipzig, which was denied top spot in losing to Dortmund 3-1 last weekend, could manage only 2-2 at Wolfsburg and it remains a point behind league leader Bayern Munich. Bayern hosts Freiburg on Sunday.

Dortmund was looking for its fourth win in five league games under new coach Edin Terzić but was frustrated by a committed performance from Mainz in Bo Svensson’s second game in charge.

The draw was enough for Mainz to move off the bottom on goal difference from Schalke, which visits Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Dortmund got off to a fine start with Erling Haaland firing inside the left post in the second minute. But the goal was ruled out through VAR as Thomas Meunier was offside in the buildup.

Jude Bellingham struck the post toward the end of the half and it was as close as Dortmund came to scoring before the break.

Mainz defended doggedly and took its chance in the 57th when Levin Öztunali eluded Mats Hummels with a back-heel trick and let fly from 20 meters inside the top right corner.

The visitors almost grabbed another shortly afterward when Alexander Hack struck the crossbar with a header.

The 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko had just gone on for Dortmund and he played a decisive role for his side’s equalizer in the 73rd, keeping the ball in play before sending in a cross that was cleared by Mainz defender Phillipp Mwene – only as far as Meunier, who fired back in to equalize.

Meunier was then fouled in the penalty area by Hack, giving Reus a chance to score from the spot. The Dortmund captain sent his kick outside of the left post.

It could have been worse for Reus’ team as Mainz captain Danny Latza hit the post late on. Dortmund remained fourth, four points behind Bayern, which has a game in hand.

Werder Bremen scored late to beat Augsburg 2-0 at home, Cologne drew with Hertha Berlin 0-0, and Hoffenheim vs. Arminia Bielefeld also ended scoreless.

Stuttgart hosted Borussia Mönchengladbach in the late game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP