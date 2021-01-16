Alexa
Dahlkemper becomes third US international at Man City Women

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 23:27
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Abby Dahlkemper became the third U.S. international to join Manchester City in England’s top women’s league this season after completing her move on Saturday.

Americans Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle have been at City since August.

Dahlkemper, a defender, signed a 2½-year deal after four seasons with the North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League. She has been playing for the U.S. team since October 2016 and was a member of the World Cup-winning squad from 2019.

City is fourth in the Women’s Super League this season. The team has been runner-up the last three years.

