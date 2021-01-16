Alexa
SPHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 23:06
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 5 3 1 1 0 7 16 17
Pensacola 6 3 2 0 1 7 21 18
Huntsville 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 13
Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10
Knoxville 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 3

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-01-17 01:37 GMT+08:00

