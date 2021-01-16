All Times EST

NHL Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 3 0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Nashville 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Detroit 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 3 10 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 11 5 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Washington 2 2 0 0 4 8 5 0-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 0 2 4 0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 New Jersey 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Buffalo 2 0 2 0 0 5 8 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 Pittsburgh 2 0 2 0 0 5 11 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Ottawa 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 8 7 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Vancouver 2 1 1 0 2 7 8 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 8 9 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 Calgary 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Minnesota 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 9 4 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 St. Louis 2 1 1 0 2 4 9 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Los Angeles 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 Arizona 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Friday's Games

Washington 2, Buffalo 1

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 2

Ottawa 5, Toronto 3

Colorado 8, St. Louis 0

Dallas at Florida, ppd

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd

Monday's Games

Columbus at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.