ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|54
|36
|South Carolina
|10
|6
|1
|3
|0
|15
|32
|25
|Orlando
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|36
|38
|Greenville
|11
|4
|3
|3
|1
|12
|34
|41
|Jacksonville
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|28
|39
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Wheeling
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|28
|38
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|41
|28
|Wichita
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|33
|22
|Tulsa
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|24
|27
|Utah
|9
|5
|2
|1
|1
|12
|28
|24
|Kansas City
|10
|2
|6
|1
|1
|6
|23
|36
|Rapid City
|11
|2
|9
|0
|0
|4
|28
|42
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Orlando 4, Jacksonville 3
Greenville 5, South Carolina 4
Tulsa 4, Rapid City 1
Utah 4, Kansas City 1
Wichita at Allen, ppd
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 7:10 p.m.
No games scheduled