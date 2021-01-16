Taiwan adds one domestic COVID transmission linked to hospital

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A nurse at a hospital in North Taiwan where a doctor and his girlfriend nurse tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed as a domestic transmission, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced at a news conference late Saturday (Jan. 16).

The latest case, officially registered as No. 852, is a woman in her 20s who on Jan. 10 spent one hour in contact with the doctor, listed as patient No. 838. The infection might have occurred on that day during that hour, CNA reported.

As the new patient's father and brother showed symptoms of the virus, they had been taken to a hospital for quarantine, while her mother and an employee who shared a meal with her had been ordered to isolate at home.

As a result of the new case, all staff at the hospital will have to undergo new tests Sunday (Jan. 16), even though previous tests all turned out negative, the CECC said. Doctors and nurses who had spent time in the ward used by case No. 852 would be subject to home isolation.

After the infections at the hospital were discovered, several shopping centers in the Taoyuan area closed for thorough disinfection because they had been visited by the infected doctor or his friend.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Taiwan has registered a total of 851 coronavirus patients, including 59 domestic transmissions, according to the latest CECC data.