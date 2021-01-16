Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 16, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid with some sun;31;25;Partial sunshine;30;25;S;10;80%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;24;15;Hazy sun;25;15;S;7;59%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and clouds;13;8;Rain and drizzle;12;5;SW;17;90%;75%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sunshine;14;5;Sunny, not as cool;15;8;SW;10;62%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Snow this afternoon;2;0;Spotty showers;7;3;WNW;18;86%;72%;1

Anchorage, United States;Morning flurries;0;-2;Morning flurries;2;-1;SE;5;78%;77%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;15;2;Cloudy and mild;14;5;WNW;8;50%;2%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-5;-12;Low clouds;-6;-15;SSW;14;88%;4%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;Thunderstorms;26;19;S;19;89%;78%;4

Athens, Greece;Chilly with rain;8;1;Spotty showers;7;2;NE;13;51%;86%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;23;18;Rain and a t-storm;25;16;W;16;68%;79%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and warmer;29;8;Cooler with hazy sun;20;8;SSE;11;59%;10%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;ESE;8;79%;74%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;28;16;Mostly sunny;29;15;E;10;56%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;34;19;ENE;12;59%;6%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;12;4;Mostly sunny;14;7;ESE;13;63%;11%;2

Beijing, China;Breezy in the p.m.;0;-8;Plenty of sun;4;-7;ENE;8;16%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cold;-2;-7;Snow showers, cold;-4;-9;NW;11;78%;79%;1

Berlin, Germany;Chilly with some sun;-2;-5;Mostly cloudy;-2;-7;SSE;7;75%;31%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;20;6;Partly sunny, nice;21;5;SE;9;54%;42%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;19;A stray thunderstorm;25;19;E;9;77%;65%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow showers;-2;-4;Periods of sun;-2;-9;NNW;15;71%;32%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Afternoon snow, cold;0;-1;Spotty showers;5;0;WSW;12;84%;69%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Colder;-3;-11;Very cold;-6;-11;W;5;44%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;-1;-6;Mostly sunny, chilly;-2;-8;SE;8;60%;32%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;S;17;46%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;28;19;A t-storm around;29;19;NE;7;43%;55%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cooler;7;-7;Mostly sunny, chilly;4;-5;WNW;17;41%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny, breezy;19;10;W;24;39%;6%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;SSE;24;62%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;20;A shower in the p.m.;28;20;ESE;6;53%;57%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny;30;22;NE;8;68%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Snow;4;-1;A bit of snow;2;-4;WNW;12;75%;79%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;31;23;Hazy sunshine;31;23;NE;12;77%;55%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Not as cold;0;-5;Clouds and sun;0;-3;SSW;9;77%;66%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sun;24;19;Partly sunny;24;19;NNE;14;52%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;13;4;Mostly sunny;16;4;SSE;11;38%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, breezy;33;25;Turning sunny;32;25;NE;20;71%;38%;11

Delhi, India;Fog this morning;16;7;Decreasing clouds;18;10;ESE;7;81%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Cloudy;8;-2;Mostly sunny;9;1;SSW;9;40%;21%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;24;15;Hazy sunshine;26;14;NW;8;49%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A downpour;31;25;A couple of t-storms;31;24;ESE;8;78%;71%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Sun and clouds;8;2;Periods of sun;6;3;WSW;17;83%;44%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with hazy sun;19;2;Sunny and mild;16;1;NE;13;22%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;16;12;Clouds and sun;16;10;NW;13;71%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;21;16;A little a.m. rain;16;10;N;22;54%;60%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy, humid;28;16;Humid with a t-storm;28;16;E;9;75%;68%;8

Havana, Cuba;Showers around;23;14;Mostly cloudy;22;15;N;9;57%;68%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Bitterly cold;-14;-16;Not as cold;-7;-8;WNW;11;85%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;32;21;Some sun, less humid;33;21;NNE;11;49%;7%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;23;15;Not as warm;19;11;NNE;14;45%;6%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;A brief shower;28;20;WNW;12;65%;82%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;30;17;More sun than clouds;28;17;SSE;9;54%;4%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;20;6;Hazy sun;19;6;E;9;59%;3%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Snow and rain;5;3;Snow showers;4;-3;NW;23;73%;89%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;A thunderstorm;31;24;W;13;74%;83%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;27;21;Sunny and beautiful;28;21;N;17;48%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;15;Nice with sunshine;28;15;NNE;8;43%;51%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mild with sunshine;16;0;Sunshine and mild;14;-3;WNW;7;19%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;27;9;Sunny and beautiful;26;12;NW;9;45%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun, some clouds;18;6;Hazy sun;18;6;S;7;73%;9%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;Hazy sun;33;19;N;17;19%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Bitterly cold;-14;-15;Partly sunny, frigid;-13;-17;NNW;7;59%;37%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;30;24;A shower or two;31;24;N;12;60%;72%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;23;Rather cloudy;32;24;NW;9;65%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;23;16;Hazy sun;25;15;SE;7;52%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;34;24;A t-storm around;32;24;ESE;6;72%;66%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;13;6;Spotty showers;13;5;ESE;12;75%;89%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny intervals;30;24;Hazy sunshine;31;24;SSW;9;77%;35%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;Clouds and sun, nice;26;19;SSE;16;68%;35%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;14;5;Clouds and sun;16;5;NE;8;68%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Snow and rain;8;3;Partly sunny;6;2;WSW;13;81%;23%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Very warm;31;14;Mostly sunny, warm;28;13;ENE;7;29%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Clouds and sun;31;24;S;11;67%;43%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;8;-2;Mostly sunny;10;-1;NE;4;43%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;31;27;Mostly sunny, nice;30;27;SSE;9;65%;38%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;24;A t-shower in spots;31;24;ESE;7;77%;71%;11

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;30;24;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;E;9;66%;57%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;20;11;Turning sunny;21;13;SSW;18;54%;12%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;22;10;A shower in the p.m.;22;8;NW;7;49%;70%;6

Miami, United States;Breezy;22;11;Periods of sun;20;13;W;11;56%;63%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Frigid;-17;-19;Bitterly cold;-16;-23;N;9;55%;30%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;24;ENE;23;60%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower and t-storm;24;15;Breezy in the a.m.;23;16;S;23;62%;25%;11

Montreal, Canada;Wet snow;1;0;A little snow, windy;1;-7;WSW;32;82%;63%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;-16;-19;Cloudy and frigid;-17;-22;NNW;9;73%;28%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;30;22;Hazy sun;30;23;N;9;56%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;26;15;A t-storm around;27;16;N;12;59%;64%;11

New York, United States;Windy, morning rain;10;2;Partly sunny, windy;8;2;WSW;41;47%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy;16;9;Breezy in the p.m.;16;6;WSW;17;65%;9%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-12;-13;Breezy in the p.m.;-8;-10;SW;23;77%;30%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief a.m. showers;12;1;Cooler;6;-2;WNW;19;54%;6%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, cold;-9;-10;Cloudy and cold;-6;-8;NW;5;74%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Wet snow;1;-1;Windy;0;-8;W;32;80%;57%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;30;26;A shower in places;29;26;NE;16;78%;75%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;31;23;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;NW;11;71%;45%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;Showers around;30;24;E;13;79%;90%;7

Paris, France;Snow, then rain late;1;0;Not as cold;5;-1;W;12;76%;44%;2

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;33;21;Very hot;36;24;ENE;22;23%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hazy sun;33;21;Clouds and sun;33;20;NE;13;50%;6%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;17;75%;81%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;33;20;Partly sunny;33;19;SE;9;45%;6%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Colder;-5;-8;Mostly cloudy, cold;-4;-9;SSW;6;74%;35%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and colder;-2;-19;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-10;ESE;6;44%;68%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;19;11;A little p.m. rain;19;10;SE;14;68%;92%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;16;4;Some sun;16;4;SSE;4;83%;0%;2

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;ESE;15;68%;80%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;3;1;Becoming cloudy;2;1;WNW;26;77%;63%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and frigid;-10;-18;A snow shower;-10;-11;SW;5;90%;58%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;32;26;Partly sunny;33;26;NNE;10;54%;7%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;23;13;Plenty of sun;25;12;N;16;21%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunny and chilly;9;-3;Showers around;7;0;NNE;7;71%;66%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;-10;-14;An afternoon flurry;-6;-7;WNW;9;80%;86%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;18;11;Partly sunny;19;11;SW;9;68%;4%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;25;16;Partly sunny;25;17;ENE;14;66%;25%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun, nice;29;22;Mostly sunny;28;23;ESE;16;74%;70%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;N;10;64%;10%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;Sunny and nice;26;7;NNE;7;21%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;32;9;Hazy and very warm;35;11;SW;9;17%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;N;13;72%;26%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;15;1;Clouds and sun, nice;16;2;ENE;5;68%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;10;6;A little a.m. rain;11;5;NNE;7;77%;64%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, much colder;-2;-11;Chilly with hazy sun;-1;-5;WSW;7;42%;68%;3

Shanghai, China;Overcast and chilly;7;0;Sunny and chilly;6;-1;S;15;48%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;31;25;A t-storm around;30;25;NNE;18;73%;55%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow showers, chilly;-3;-9;Clouds and sun, cold;-3;-10;WSW;17;61%;60%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;27;24;Partly sunny;27;24;ENE;20;70%;66%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as cold;-1;-7;Partly sunny;-2;-5;SW;6;89%;39%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny, not as warm;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;ESE;20;50%;12%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;20;12;Cloudy and cooler;16;11;ENE;15;68%;39%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, not as cold;-7;-10;A snow shower, cold;-4;-7;SW;8;88%;79%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;19;3;Mild with sunshine;14;3;ENE;7;58%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;6;-1;Partly sunny;7;2;N;5;76%;67%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and mild;15;3;Showers around;11;2;NW;9;44%;69%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;19;8;Increasingly windy;19;7;W;31;57%;89%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny, but chilly;8;-5;Spotty showers;6;-2;NE;6;38%;72%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;16;1;Cloudy and cooler;7;-1;NNE;13;59%;65%;1

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;4;1;Low clouds;4;-2;NNW;28;72%;85%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, breezy;16;11;Showers around;15;10;W;17;66%;65%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Spotty showers;12;8;Partly sunny;15;11;W;23;60%;39%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Bitterly cold;-22;-28;Not as cold;-14;-22;WSW;7;65%;17%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;7;4;A little a.m. rain;9;3;NW;7;72%;61%;2

Vienna, Austria;Snow showers, colder;-1;-7;Partly sunny, chilly;-2;-9;NW;11;53%;39%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;30;19;Hazy sunshine;26;13;E;18;46%;8%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers, frigid;-15;-18;Bitterly cold;-14;-20;NNW;6;50%;35%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;-4;-15;Frigid;-13;-20;WNW;10;83%;29%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;22;18;Very windy, a shower;21;16;NNW;44;77%;55%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;31;19;Sunny;32;22;WNW;6;48%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;5;-3;Mostly sunny;3;-2;NE;4;62%;54%;3

_____

Updated : 2021-01-16 21:02 GMT+08:00

