AP Week in Pictures, Global

Shattered glass from the previous week's attack on Congress by a pro-Trump mob is seen in doors leading to the Capitol Rotunda in Washington on Tuesda... Shattered glass from the previous week's attack on Congress by a pro-Trump mob is seen in doors leading to the Capitol Rotunda in Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Supporters of leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine cheer as election officials count the ballots after polls closed in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, J... Supporters of leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine cheer as election officials count the ballots after polls closed in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans voted in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of Wine from monitoring polling stations. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Members of the National Guard walk past the dome of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harn... Members of the National Guard walk past the dome of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Government doctors put on protective gowns as they prepare to give free, rapid COVID-19 tests to residents who volunteer in the El Paraiso neighborhoo... Government doctors put on protective gowns as they prepare to give free, rapid COVID-19 tests to residents who volunteer in the El Paraiso neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A protestor throws stones toward police officers in the Belgium capital, Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the end of a protest asking for author... A protestor throws stones toward police officers in the Belgium capital, Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the end of a protest asking for authorities to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was detained by police last week in Brussels. The demonstration in downtown Brussels was largely peaceful but was marred by incidents sparked by rioters who threw projectiles at police forces and set fires before it was dispersed. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rides a subway car in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Russia has continu... A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rides a subway car in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Russia has continued to face high numbers of new infections even as it has launched a mass vaccination effort. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays in a divided section during nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic at the Western Wall, the holiest si... An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays in a divided section during nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem's old city, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Coffins are stored in the hallways of the crematorium in Meissen, Germany, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The crematorium would typically have 70 to 100 caske... Coffins are stored in the hallways of the crematorium in Meissen, Germany, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The crematorium would typically have 70 to 100 caskets on site at this time of year, now it has 300 bodies waiting to be cremated and more arrive every day. A surge of coronavirus deaths in the eastern German state of Saxony has boosted business for Meissen crematorium, but no one is celebrating. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Children use a dinghy outside a flooded house after heavy rainfalls in Obot village, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of Tirana, Albania, Mon... Children use a dinghy outside a flooded house after heavy rainfalls in Obot village, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of Tirana, Albania, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Heavy rainfall and snow during the last days has flooded many areas in the country, authorities said on Monday. Thousands of hectares (acres) have been flooded in western Albania where authorities have evacuated scores of them. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)

A bird flies near the 1000-year old Orthodox Monastery of Caves covered with the first snow of this winter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Uk... A bird flies near the 1000-year old Orthodox Monastery of Caves covered with the first snow of this winter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Ukraine has been hit with unusually cold weather. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Damaged houses lie near Taal volcano in Batangas province, Philippines, on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, almost a year after an eruption. A popular tourist d... Damaged houses lie near Taal volcano in Batangas province, Philippines, on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, almost a year after an eruption. A popular tourist destination just south of Manila because of its picturesque setting in the middle of a lake, Taal erupted on Jan. 12, 2020. The eruption displaced thousands of villagers living near the area and delivered an early crisis this year for one of the world's most disaster-prone nations a couple of months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke in the country. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Steam rises from the houses of the city of Kronberg, Germany, near Frankfurt, as the sun rises on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Steam rises from the houses of the city of Kronberg, Germany, near Frankfurt, as the sun rises on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

People react as the body of a relative is recovered from the rubble of a building at an area affected by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indon... People react as the body of a relative is recovered from the rubble of a building at an area affected by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi island just after midnight Friday, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides. (AP Photo/Yusuf Wahil)

JAN. 9 - 15, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com