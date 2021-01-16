Alexa
Northern Taiwan to face cold front Sunday and Monday

Highs in north will plunge from 24 degrees Saturday to 12 degrees Sunday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/16 17:41
Highs in north Saturday expected to be halved Sunday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following three days of mild and sunny weather, another cold front is moving into Taiwan from the north on Saturday (Jan, 15), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

A nighttime low of 10 degrees Celsius is possible Sunday (Jan. 17) and Monday (Jan. 18), CNA reported. While the north is most likely to suffer from cold, humid weather, low temperatures will also be felt further south due to radiative cooling. The cold front is expected to make way for milder weather on Tuesday.

While Taipei recorded a high of 23 degrees Saturday, by Sunday that temperature is forecast to be halved to about 12 degrees. The east coast will record highs between 16 and 18 degrees, with highs in the south rising to 17 to 19 degrees.

An orange alert, indicating “very cold” weather is in force for New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan. A prolonged period of temperatures at or below 10 degrees is expected.

A yellow alert, meaning the mercury will occasionally dip below 10 degrees, has been announced for Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, and Kinmen County. Coastal areas might have to deal with strong winds during the weekend, forecasters warned.

cold front
Central Weather Bureau

