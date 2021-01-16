Taiwan in urgent need of blood donations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Blood supplies are running critically low across Taiwan, with blood banks reporting an average of less than five days of stock, according to the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation (血液基金會).

The shortages are most severe in Hsinchu and Kaohsiung, which were down to a 3.9-day supply as of Saturday morning (Jan. 16). Meanwhile, Taipei, Taichung, and Tainan have each seen their supply drop to 4.1, 4.8, and 4.9 days, respectively.

There are only sufficient stocks of types A, AB, and O blood for the next three days in Taipei and Taichung, while reserves of types A, B, and O in Kaohsiung are expected to last only four days. Stocks of AB and O have dropped to 3.3 and 3.7 days, respectively, in Taichung.

Foundation representative Hung Ying-sheng (洪英聖) told CNA that the blood shortage is a result of a drop in donations nationwide due to the recent cold weather. He said hospitals are being forced to give blood transfusions only to patients who are in critical need.

Huang noted that the foundation had received 1,000 more blood donations than usual in Taipei on Friday (Jan. 15). It encourages more people to donate so a sufficient supply can be built up for those in need.