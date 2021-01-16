Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan in urgent need of blood donations

Blood banks across country have less than 5 days of reserves

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/16 15:35
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Blood supplies are running critically low across Taiwan, with blood banks reporting an average of less than five days of stock, according to the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation (血液基金會).

The shortages are most severe in Hsinchu and Kaohsiung, which were down to a 3.9-day supply as of Saturday morning (Jan. 16). Meanwhile, Taipei, Taichung, and Tainan have each seen their supply drop to 4.1, 4.8, and 4.9 days, respectively.

There are only sufficient stocks of types A, AB, and O blood for the next three days in Taipei and Taichung, while reserves of types A, B, and O in Kaohsiung are expected to last only four days. Stocks of AB and O have dropped to 3.3 and 3.7 days, respectively, in Taichung.

Foundation representative Hung Ying-sheng (洪英聖) told CNA that the blood shortage is a result of a drop in donations nationwide due to the recent cold weather. He said hospitals are being forced to give blood transfusions only to patients who are in critical need.

Huang noted that the foundation had received 1,000 more blood donations than usual in Taipei on Friday (Jan. 15). It encourages more people to donate so a sufficient supply can be built up for those in need.

blood donation
blood
Taiwan Blood Services Foundation
blood shortage
blood transfusion
blood drive

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei cops respond to call for blood donations
Taipei cops respond to call for blood donations
2021/01/06 21:15
Taiwan university develops breath test to monitor blood sugar
Taiwan university develops breath test to monitor blood sugar
2021/01/05 16:00
Taiwan foundation issues appeal for blood donations amid shortage
Taiwan foundation issues appeal for blood donations amid shortage
2020/12/13 09:05
Drunken man drives Mercedes on wall of Taiwan tunnel
Drunken man drives Mercedes on wall of Taiwan tunnel
2020/09/23 20:19
Death of Taiwanese returnee from China not caused by COVID-19
Death of Taiwanese returnee from China not caused by COVID-19
2020/09/13 17:30

Updated : 2021-01-16 16:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines