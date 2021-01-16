Alexa
State Department official, envoy to US share limelight with Taiwan bear

Representative Hsiao Bi-Khim, Pamela Pryor discussed Taiwan's global contributions

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/16 14:30
U.S. official Pamela Pryor (left) with Taiwan envoy Hsiao Bi-khim and the Taiwanese bear (Twitter, IO Bureau @ State photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s envoy to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), met with State Department official Pamela Pryor Saturday (Jan. 16), but it was a Formosan black bear which stole the limelight.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft was recently spotted heading to work with a stuffed black bear poking its head out of her bag.

On Jan. 15, Hsiao met with Pryor, the senior bureau official for International Organization Affairs, a key contact considering Taiwan’s campaign to join global bodies in the face of Chinese opposition.

While their conversation was focused on serious political and diplomatic issues, with Hsiao emphasizing how Taiwan could contribute more to the world if it joined international organizations, Pryor also mentioned the presence of a special guest, the Liberty Times reported.

“This special visitor, #Taiwanbear, joined our conversation today about Taiwan’s exceptional contributions to global health and prosperity. He is always welcome!” Pryor tweeted.

In a separate tweet, the State Department official said it was time to end Taiwan’s exclusion in view of its long history of positive international engagement.

