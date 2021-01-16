Alexa
King scores 21 to lead Siena over Rider 78-69

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 12:22
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Jordan King had a career-high 21 points as Siena got past Rider 78-69 on Friday night.

Manny Camper had 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Siena (5-0, 5-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo added 10 points. Nick Hopkins had 10 points.

Siena has won a Division I program record-tying 15 consecutive games, dating to last season. It is the third-longest active win streak in the country behind Winthrop (18) and Gonzaga (17). The Saints have won seven in a row on the road.

Dwight Murray Jr. scored a career-high 25 points for the Broncs (3-9, 3-6). Dontrell McQuarter added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had eight rebounds.

Christian Ings, the Broncs’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at nine points per game, shot only 11% in the game (1 of 9).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-16 14:55 GMT+08:00

