Miller-Moore, Lever lift Grand Canyon past Bethesda 121-62

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 12:39
PHOENIX (AP) — Sean Miller-Moore and Alessandro Lever scored 19 points apiece as Grand Canyon routed Bethesda 121-62 on Friday night. Asbjorn Midtgaard added 17 points for the Antelopes. Lever also had nine rebounds, while Midtgaard posted nine rebounds.

Rashad Smith had 13 points for Grand Canyon (7-3).

It was the first time this season Grand Canyon scored at least 100 points.

Grand Canyon posted a season-high 31 assists. Meanwhile, the Antelopes forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Grand Canyon scored 67 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Steve Wooten had 39 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Flames, who have now lost 10 straight games to start the season. He also had eight turnovers. Justin Clark added 15 points.

Updated : 2021-01-16 14:54 GMT+08:00

