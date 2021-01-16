Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Davis leads Texas State past UALR 63-59

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 12:07
Davis leads Texas State past UALR 63-59

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Marlin Davis had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Texas State to a 63-59 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Friday night.

Davis also had eight turnovers but only five assists.

Caleb Asberry had 18 points for Texas State (8-4, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Mason Harrell added 16 points.

After entering the locker room at the half with a 34-25 lead, Texas State managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Trojans’ 25 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Ruot Monyyong had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (7-5, 3-2). Nikola Maric added 13 points and eight rebounds. Marko Lukic had 11 points.

Markquis Nowell, whose 15 points per game heading into the matchup led the Trojans, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-16 13:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB