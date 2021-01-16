Alexa
Wells lifts Texas-Arlington past Louisiana-Lafayette 91-86

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 12:10
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shahada Wells had a season-high 31 points as Texas-Arlington narrowly beat Louisiana-Lafayette 91-86 on Friday night.

Wells shot 10 for 11 from the foul line. He added eight rebounds.

Jordan Phillips had 17 points for Texas-Arlington (7-6, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Sam Griffin added 14 points. Patrick Mwamba had 13 points and seven rebounds. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu had two points and six blocks.

The Mavericks swatted a season-high 11 blocks.

Louisiana-Lafayette scored 50 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Cedric Russell had 17 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-4, 2-3). Dou Gueye added 13 points. Mylik Wilson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-16 13:27 GMT+08:00

