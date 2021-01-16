Alexa
D-backs avoid salary arbitration with Weaver, Kelly

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 12:20
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Luke Weaver looks at the baseball after giving up a home run to the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning of...
Texas Rangers' Sam Huff is tagged out at the plate by Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly while trying to score on a fielders choice hit by team...
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Stefan Crichton, left, celebrates with catcher Carson Kelly after the team's 4-0 win over the Colorado Rockies in ...

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to one-year contracts Friday with right-hander Luke Weaver and catcher Carson Kelly that avoided salary arbitration.

Weaver got $1.95 million and Kelly's deal is for $1.7 million. Left-hander Caleb Smith was the only other Arizona player still eligible for arbitration.

The 27-year-old Weaver slogged through a rough 2020 season with a 1-9 record and 6.58 ERA. He's still expected to be a big part of the starting rotation next season along with Madison Bumgarner, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

Weaver earned a prorated $221,111 from his $597,000 salary last year.

Carson Kelly, 26, has been the team's starting catcher the past two seasons after being acquired in a trade with the Cardinals. He had a breakout season in 2019 with a .245 batting average and 18 homers but regressed at the plate in 2020, hitting just .221 with an on-base percentage of .264. He made $215,444 in prorated pay from a $581,700 salary.

The 29-year-old Smith was acquired in a midseason trade with the Marlins. He missed a big chunk of the year, partly because of a bout with COVID-19. He returned to pitch 11 innings for the Diamondbacks and had a 2.45 ERA.

Smith earned $217,222 of a $586,500 salary.

Updated : 2021-01-16 13:27 GMT+08:00

