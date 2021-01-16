Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Martinez, Jackson lift Wagner past LIU-Brooklyn 76-74

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 11:58
Martinez, Jackson lift Wagner past LIU-Brooklyn 76-74

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had 10 points and 14 assists and scored the go-ahead points on a jumper with three seconds left as Wagner edged past Long Island-Brooklyn 76-74 on Friday night.

Will Martinez scored 19 points and Nigel Jackson added 17 points for the Seahawks,. DeLonnie Hunt chipped in 15 and Ja’Mier Fletcher had 10 points for Wagner (2-5, 2-4 Northeast Conference).

Eral Penn and Alex Rivera had 15 points eacg for the Sharks (4-2, 4-2). Virshon Cotton had 14 points. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

The Seahawks evened the season series against the Sharks with the win. Long Island-Brooklyn defeated Wagner 77-66 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-16 13:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB