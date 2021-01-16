Alexa
Ferguson lifts Lipscomb over North Florida 84-72

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 12:04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Romeao Ferguson had a season-high 21 points as Lipscomb topped North Florida 84-72 on Friday night.

Parker Hazen had 17 points for Lipscomb (9-6, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Greg Jones added 15 points. Ahsan Asadullah had 14 points and four assists.

Josh Endicott had 15 points for the Ospreys (3-10, 1-2). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 15 points. Carter Hendricksen had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-16 13:27 GMT+08:00

