Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams, Jump help No. 1 Stanford women rout Utah 82-54

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/16 11:32
Utah's Brynna Maxwell (11) and Peyton McFarland (42) defend against Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball...

Utah's Brynna Maxwell (11) and Peyton McFarland (42) defend against Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball...

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kiana Williams scored 18 points and Hannah Jump had 15 — both all on 3-pointers — to help No. 1 Stanford rout Utah 82-54 on Friday.

Williams was 6 for 10 from 3-point range, and Jump 5 for 10. Stanford (11-0, 8-0 Pac-12) closed the first quarter with a 15-0 to take a 23-8 lead, then opened the second half with a 16-1 run to make it 56-26.

Lexie Hull and Ashten Pretchel each added 14 points for help the Cardinal improve to 26-1 against the Utes (3-8, 2-8).

Kemery Martin led Utah with 11 points.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 81, NO. 25 WASHINGTON STATE 77, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Sanders had a season-high 24 points, Endyia Rogers scored nine of her 16 points in overtime, and Southern California spoiled Washington State's first game as a ranked team in program history.

Jordyn Jenkins, a 6-foot-2 freshman, added season highs of 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals for USC (6-5, 4-5 Pac-12). The Trojans have won seven in a row against Washington State and three straight overall.

Sisters Charlisse and Krystal Leger-Walker led the Cougars (7-2, 5-2), with Charlisse scoring 26 points and Krystal 26.

Updated : 2021-01-16 13:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB