Pierre Jr. leads Southern Miss over Middle Tennessee 84-54

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 11:24
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Southern Miss rolled past Middle Tennessee 84-54 on Friday night.

Pierre Jr. shot 9 for 11 from the floor, including 6 of 8 from deep.

Artur Konontsuk had 12 points for Southern Miss (6-6, 2-3 Conference USA). Denijay Harris added 12 points. Tyler Stevenson had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Blue Raiders’ 29.5 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Southern Miss opponent this season.

Southern Miss totaled 46 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Jordan Davis had 11 points for the Blue Raiders (3-6, 1-2). Jalen Jordan added seven rebounds. Eli Lawrence had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-16 13:26 GMT+08:00

