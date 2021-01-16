Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Turner scores 25 to lead Bowling Green over Buffalo 76-69

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 11:14
Turner scores 25 to lead Bowling Green over Buffalo 76-69

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Turner had 25 points as Bowling Green beat Buffalo 76-69 on Friday night.

Daeqwon Plowden had 13 points for Bowling Green (10-3, 6-1 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive road victory. Caleb Fields added 12 points. Jacob Washington had 10 points.

Jeenathan Williams had 17 points for the Bulls (5-4, 3-2). Jayvon Graves added 17 points. Ronaldo Segu had 15 points.

The Falcons improve to 2-0 against the Bulls on the season. Bowling Green defeated Buffalo 86-78 on Dec. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-16 13:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB