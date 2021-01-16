Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tigers avoid arbitration with all 8 remaining players

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 11:03
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in D...

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in D...

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers agreed to a $6.5 million contract with Matthew Boyd, avoiding arbitration with the left-hander Friday after he struggled during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Boyd made a prorated $1,962,963 of his $5.3 million salary last season. He came in with high expectations after striking out a career-best 238 hitters in 2019, but went 3-7 with a 6.71 ERA in 12 starts last year.

The Tigers also agreed to deals with left-hander Daniel Norris ($3,475,000), infielder Jeimer Candelario ($2.85 million), outfielder JaCoby Jones ($2.65 million), utilityman Niko Goodrum, right-hander Buck Farmer, right-hander Joe Jimenez and right-hander Jose Cisnero ($970,000).

Norris made a prorated $1,097,222 of his $2,962,500 salary last year, when he went 3-1 with a 3.25 ERA. Candelario hit .297 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs while making a prorated $216,037 of his $583,300 salary.

Jones hit .268 with five homers and 14 RBIs while making a prorated $583,333 of his $1,575,000. Goodrum made a prorated $258,593 of $698,200. He batted .244 in 14 games.

Farmer earned a prorated $425,926 of his $1.15 million salary and went 1-0 with a 3.80 ERA in 23 relief appearances. Jimenez was 1-3 with a 7.15 ERA and five saves. He made a prorated $216,630 of his $584,900 salary.

Cisnero went 3-3 with a 3.03 ERA while making a prorated $211,556 of his $571,200 salary.

The Tigers have no remaining players eligible for arbitration.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-16 13:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Photo of the Day: Ski resort on Taiwan's Hehuanshan in 1971
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Video shows Wuhan lab scientists admit to being bitten by bats
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Chen says outbreak in China 'very serious,' no LNY bubble for Taiwanese execs
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China discovered in Philippines
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB