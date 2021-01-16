Alexa
Henderson carries Campbell over Presbyterian 73-51

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 11:02
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Cedric Henderson Jr. had 21 points as Campbell routed Presbyterian 73-51 on Friday night.

Joshua Lusane had 13 points for Campbell (8-7, 4-4 Big South Conference). Messiah Thompson added 12 points.

Winston Hill had 23 points for the Blue Hose (3-5, 1-3). Owen McCormack added 11 points. Brandon Younger had nine rebounds.

Campbell defeated Presbyterian 48-46 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-16 13:24 GMT+08:00

