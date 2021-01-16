Alexa
Senators beat Maple Leafs in 1st game in more than 10 months

By  Associated Press
2021/01/16 11:03
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, Matt Murray made 20 saves in his Ottawa debut and the Senators beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Friday night in their first game in more than 10 months.

Thomas Chabot, Austin Watson, Derek Stepan and Chris Tierney also scored for Ottawa. Josh Norris, with his first NHL points, Drake Batherson and Nikita Zaitsev added two assists each in the opener of a two-day set in Ottawa.

John Tavares had a goal and assist for Toronto, Zach Hyman and Alexander Kerfoot also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 19 shots.

The game was the Senators’ first in 310 days after they unknowingly took part in the final contest of the 2019-20 regular season March 11 in Los Angeles against the Kings. The league suspended its schedule the following day because of the coronavirus pandemic, and 30th-ranked Ottawa was among the seven clubs not included in the 24-team summer restart.

Toronto opened the season Wednesday night at home with an overtime victory over Montreal.

Updated : 2021-01-16 13:24 GMT+08:00

